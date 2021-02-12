Grammy-nominated Pusha T and his new Heir Wave Music Group teams up with rising companies, Refresh Music Group and The Clout Cloud (TCC) for a virtual concert special called DMV Revamped. Brought to you by Twitch, the DMV-influenced concert will be headlined by the regional fan-favorites Shordie Shordie and Q Da Fool. The concert includes an amazing lineup of who’s who within the DMV with performers including, Shaolinn, WHYNOTduce, and Leeto as well as region favorites Bandhunta Izzy, Young Crazy, 3ohBlack, Carson Key, Fe_lie The God, Almira Zaky, Kahri 1k, PaidDro, Freaky Flash, and Wayve. See the flyer below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKjjeiKjIxD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The new concert is a dream come true for the fresh TCC, whose CEO Ilias Anwar states: “Our goal is to be a fusion of WorldStarHipHop and Rolling Loud. We take some of the funniest videos on the internet and post them on our platform to grow our online presence, while simultaneously producing rap-related events and concerts to showcase buzzing talent in the area.”

TCC’s Joe Ranney adds: “Our aim for this event is to highlight the DC, Maryland and Virginia areas on a national level. There is so much talent in our area and we want to be a part of showcasing that talent. During the pandemic, there hasn’t been a lot going on, but we are excited to present an event that not only demonstrates the unity in DMV’s hip hop community, but has an amazing charitable component by way of ticket proceeds going towards Black Youth Project.”

Refresh Music Group is owned by Merid Merid and has facilitated concerts in 22 different states, most notably for Travis Scott and Rae Sremmurd. TCC has produced event recap visuals for top tier acts like Future, Megan Thee Stallion, and Rick Ross. They’ve also conducted interviews with buzzing rap acts like $not and Yung Lan.

The concert will be curated by the popular iPower 92.1/104.1 FM’s DJ Hypeee.

The DMV Revamped virtual concert takes place February 25, tickets available now, you may purchase your ticket(s) here.