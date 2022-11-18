2x Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified rap star Fetty Wap has officially announced his return just in time for the holidays with his new song, “Sweet Yamz.”

The song is out now via 300 Entertainment and re-ups the original “Yamz” by Masego and Devin Morrison with a purpose on this very special “Zoomix.” It is notably Fetty Wap’s first release as a lead artist since 2021.

About “Sweet Yamz,” Fetty Wap commented, “I really connected with the original song ‘Yamz’ from the first time I heard it earlier this year. It makes me think of one of my favorite cities, Miami. I immediately knew I wanted to flip it and had to do a Zoomix!”

On the track, piano glimmers above the steady thump of a jazz bass line. Meanwhile, Fetty flexes his expansive vocal range, dipping deeper than ever before into funk and R&B. His vocals pop off on the hook as he urges, “Can I get to the yams? Sweet yams. Show me the way.”

Be on the lookout for more new music from Fetty Wapp coming soon.