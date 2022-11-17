Southside Chicago’s Master Yeti is the artist-to-watch of 2022. In 2021, he astonished the music industry with his refreshing new sound and hit dance song “Lulu Lemon,” and is now putting his foot on the gas as he prepares for the biggest moment of his career with the release of his heavy bass-driven new single, “Livin Life,” out now via Yeti Studios. Now, Yeti puts his foot on the gas and prepares for the biggest moment of his career with the release of his heavy bass-driven new single, “Livin Life,” out now via Yeti Studios.

Produced by Yeti himself, the heart-pounding fast pace song details the rising star’s thoughts on newfound fame and all the things that come with it, like luxury items beyond our wildest dreams, influence, haters, pockets filled with money, and speedin’. “All the money in my pocket it don’t mean a thing,” Yeti raps on the chorus. “The hate is real/The love is fake/Least that’s the way it seems/Livin’ life, spinnin’ out and you can’t stop me/That’s how I’m feelin’ when I’m hopping in that Rarri.”

Master Yeti made his debut in 2019 with the foundational single, properly titled “On My Own.” Before music, Yeti accrued success creative designer and entrepreneur. While he began producing in 2017, Yeti’s musical knowledge span generations that include his father, an esteemed pianist, and uncle, an acclaimed left-handed bass player, who inspired and passed down lesson about music to him as a child.

Master Yeti has created an impressive catalog that includes 17 singles in 2021 and over 4M streams since his arrival in 2019. The versatile catalog displays a wide variety of sounds drizzled with larger-than-life lyrics and grandstanding appeal that today’s music lovers know and worship from their new artists. And with “Livin Life,” Yeti promises more new music on the way as he prepares for his forthcoming as-yet-untitled debut album, which was announced for early 2023 release.

A music video for “Livin Life” is currently in the works. Stay tuned with everything Master Yeti on social media.

Stream it here: