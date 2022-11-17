Flogging Molly have just announced a six-week headlining trek across the United Stated. The band will be touring in support of their latest album, Anthem, which was released back in September via Rise Records.
“What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister,” says Flogging Molly’s Dave King. “Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon.”
For the tour, Flogging Molly will be bringing out fellow legendary punk band Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister as support. Tickets for all shows are on-sale tomorrow at 10 am local time here.
Tour dates:
February 2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
February 3 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
February 4 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall
February 5 Columbia, SC The Senate
February 7 Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine
February 8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
February 10 Chattanooga, TN The Signal
February 11 Louisville, KY Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
February 14 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
February 15 Richmond, VA The National
February 17 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
February 18 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
February 19 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
February 21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
February 22 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
February 24 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
February 25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
February 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount
February 28 Worcester, MA The Palladium
March 1 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
March 3 Madison, WI The Sylvee
March 4 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
March 5 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
March 7 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live
March 8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge
March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral
March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre
March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *
March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
November 8 – 13 Miami, FL Salty Dog Cruise
*-No Anti-Flag