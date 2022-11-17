Flogging Molly have just announced a six-week headlining trek across the United Stated. The band will be touring in support of their latest album, Anthem, which was released back in September via Rise Records.

“What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister,” says Flogging Molly’s Dave King. “Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon.”

For the tour, Flogging Molly will be bringing out fellow legendary punk band Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister as support. Tickets for all shows are on-sale tomorrow at 10 am local time here.

Tour dates:

February 2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

February 3 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

February 4 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

February 5 Columbia, SC The Senate

February 7 Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine

February 8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

February 10 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

February 11 Louisville, KY Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

February 14 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

February 15 Richmond, VA The National

February 17 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

February 18 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

February 19 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

February 21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

February 22 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

February 24 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

February 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount

February 28 Worcester, MA The Palladium

March 1 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

March 3 Madison, WI The Sylvee

March 4 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

March 5 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

March 7 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live

March 8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge

March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral

March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *

March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

November 8 – 13 Miami, FL Salty Dog Cruise

*-No Anti-Flag