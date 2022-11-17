Earlier this year, legendary punk band Bikini Kill embarked on an expansive 2022 international tour after their initial thrilling reunion in 2019, which marked their first full shows since 1997.

Bikini Kill will one again hit the road in 2023 for their re-scheduled North American tour. They will be joined by formidable lineup of support acts: Hurry Up, H.C. Mc.Entire, Brontez Purnell, Mannequin Pussy, CB Radio Gorgeous, Donkey Bugs, Soup Activists and Snooper.

Tickets can be purchased here. Previous ticket holders can contact their local venues for policies regarding refunds.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

3/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Hurry Up

4/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern w/ Hurry Up

4/3: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel w/ H.C. Mc.Entire

4/4: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell

4/6: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Mannequin Pussy

4/7: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell

4/9: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner w/ Brontez Purnell

4/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground w/ Brontez Purnell

4/12: Montreal, QB @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/14: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/16: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs

4/17: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV & CB Radio Gorgeous

4/19: Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre w/ Soup Activists

4/20: St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/22: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

4/23: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine w/ Snooper