Legendary punk-rock band Rise Against have just announced that their new album, Nowhere Generation, will be released on June 4th via Loma Vista Recordings – their first new studio album since 2017’s Wolves. Pre-orders are live here.

Nowhere Generation is the next provocative and dynamic release from Rise Against, which finds the outspoken band pointing the finger at big business and politics. The band calls out the two for stacking the social and economical deck against the younger generations’ pursuit of the so-called American Dream. The eleven tracks on the album were inspired by the band members’ own young children, as well as their community of fans.

Vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath, explains “Today there is the promise of the American Dream, and then there is the reality of the American Dream. America’s ‘historical norm’ that the next generation will be better off than the one that came before has been diminished by an era of mass social, economic, and political instability and a sell-out of the Middle Class. The brass ring that was promised by hard work and dedication no longer exists for everyone. When the privileged climb the ladder of success and then burn it from the top, disruption becomes the only answer.”

On top of the album announcement, Rise Against have released the first song off the record, the empowering and catchy title-track, “Nowhere Generation.” It comes with an accompanying music video, which can be found below. The video was shot entirely in black and white that introduces the cohesive cross-campaign theme of the album: the critique of mainstream pop culture and those at the very top who actively work to suppress equality for all.

“I’ve come to realize that people want honesty and that music can be a catalyst for change. I think in many ways, we’ve been on a mission to rile people up, and I feel very lucky to be able to do that. Our hope on this record is to jostle people awake, even it if makes you uncomfortable,” McIlrath finalizes on Nowhere Generation.