Armor for Sleep announce ‘What to Do When You Are Dead’ anniversary tour

Armor for Sleep first teased fans over the weekend when they shared a cryptic teaser on social media, and now they’re officially announcing their plans. As was much speculated the band will be going out on tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their seminal album, What to Do When You Are Dead.

This, of course, is not the first time the band has reunited since their disbandment in 2009: first in 2012 at Bamboozle, and then in 2015 for an eight-show celebration of the 10th anniversary of What to Do When You Are Dead.

“I started Armor for Sleep when I was an anti-social 17-year-old,” Armor for Sleep frontman Ben Jorgensen reflects ahead of their upcoming return. “I had no band members, just a band name and a couple songs I recorded in a studio by myself. I honestly had no grand plan for the band, but when people started reacting to the first demos that were recorded, I was just kind of curious to see where it would go. I was very happy and fortunate to have recruited Anthony, P.J., and Nash who would all share in the band and in the creative process with me.”

“What To Do When You Are Dead is the thing we created that never seems to go away,” he continues. “For me, personally, revisiting the album is a bookmark to a time in my life that would ultimately shape everything about the person that I am today. We are all extremely humbled that this album has meant so much to so many people over the years, and we’re honored that we’re going to get the chance to come back again and play some shows to celebrate it and rock out with everyone.”

Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10am local time. Head here for more details on tickets, and find all of the announced dates below.

Tour dates:

06/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

06/19 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

06/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

06/27 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

07/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre

07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

07/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ Dada

07/24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

07/25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

08/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hell

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

08/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

08/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café