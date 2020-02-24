Sphinx II8 Shares Moody New Visual For “Role Model”

As his new album, Lucky Lefty, makes rounds around the media landscape and receiving noteworthy reviews. New artist Sphinx II8 continues to promote the new release with his new visual off the project for the next single, “Role Model”.

Taking an even darker approach visually than he did on “The Journey,” Sphinx II8 shows us the fruits of his labor while he continues to produce reality raps. An intriguing personality that has newfound fans eager to hear more from the rising star instantly and can find more on his new album.

Lucky Lefty is available now on all major streaming platforms. Following the view and stream, follow Sphinx II8 on YouTube for new music and more.

Watch it now.