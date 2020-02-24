Georgia’s Respekk Shreds His Past in Bold Visual, “Self Preservation”

Respekk is an emerging artist out of Georgia with a polarizing presence and a buzzing new single, titled, “Self Preservation”. A Haneef Ali production, the over 50,000 streaming single is supported by an intriguing new visual.

Following his previous project, Family, Freedom, & Fortunes, in the new video, Respekk self-reflects on his days on the streets as a hustler with big dreams of becoming a Hip Hop star. Now at the top, he can’t help but remember all the trauma he endured along the way and in the end, lays his demons to rest. “Self Preservation” is directed by ShotByWolf.

Available now via Playas Club Music Group/2 Stiff Empire, “Self Preservation” is a breakout hit for the new artist. Follow Respekk’s unstoppable rise to the top via Instagram and Twitter. for daily updates, new music and more.

Watch the new video below.