Seether release new song, “Bruised and Bloodied”

Just last month, Seether broke the silence and announced their first new album in three years, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, (translating to “If You Want Peace, Prepare for War”), which will be released on August 28th via Fantasy Records.

When they announced the record, they released the first single, “Dangerous,” and today Seether has unveiled the strong follow-up single, “Bruised and Bloodied.” It’s a strong representation of the dynamic push-pull on Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, with front-man Shaun Morgan bringing his intimate singer/songwriter sensibility to the band’s hard rock grooves.

“’Bruised and Bloodied’ is a mix of self-deprecation and rage, neatly wrapped up in a sexy groove with a big shiny pop bow on top,” says Morgan. “Essentially, it is a combination of shame and sadness delivered in a cheerful way, as I’ve always enjoyed juxtaposing jaded lyrics with a jubilant melody.”

Listen to the new single from Seether below.

Artwork:

Track-listing: