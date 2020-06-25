Seether announce new album + release first single, “Dangerous”

It’s been three years since Seether released their last album, Poison the Perish, and today they have finally announced their follow-up. The album is titled Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, (translating to “If You Want Peace, Prepare for War”) and will be released on August 28th via Fantasy Records.

To celebrate the news, Seether have released the album’s first single, “Dangerous.” The beautifully tormented single is accompanied by an animated music video created by Turkish director “Mertcan Mertbilek (Santana, Ray Charles, Ravi Shankar, Elis Costello).

“These songs are carefully crafted to nestle in your ears like a tiny velvet rabbit clutching a switch-blade,” says Seether frontman Shaun Morgan, his flair for vivid imagery on full display. That bold openness strikes a chord musically and lyrically on songs that explore and eviscerate demons both personal and cultural. “This whole album is kind of me going through that process. I’m exposing myself to a degree I’m not normally comfortable with,” he says. “But I think it’s OK. I’m proud to be a little bit more vulnerable on this album.”

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum was produced by Morgan and engineered/mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI) in Nashville from December 2019 through January 2020. For the record, the band welcomed it’s newest member, Corey Lowery (ex-guitarist/vocalist of Saint Asonia, Stuck Mojo) who has been a friend of Morgan’s for sixteen years. “Corey has a lot of experience and is an inspiring guitarist as well; he’s the older brother I’ve always wanted,” Morgan adds.

