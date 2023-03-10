After climbing out of the underground to mainstream prominence in 2022, Riviera Beach-bred recording artist 50jittsteppa continues the flood in the new year, which includes his latest single and music video, “Super Slimey.” Shot by TylottTV, the latest visual stars the rising star running rampant in throughout the trap and showcasing the new age hustle in trendy lyrics, over-the-top energy, and ruthless aggression. While he created a lot of buzz with his Young Thug record “Free Thugga,” “Super Slimey” is his best work yet.

“I feel like that’s one of my best songs and when I listen to this I feel like I’m out wit the guys turnt up,” said 50jittsteppa. “It’s just different.”

“Super Slimey” follows a string of new tracks from the emerging star, which includes “Presidents,” “Evilly Kind Hearted,” “Jordan,” “Tony Montana,” and “Run It Up.” The latest release is the perfect origin point for newfound fans. After “Super Slimey,” 50 promises more new music as he prepares an anticipated project.

“Super Slimey” is available everywhere via My Turn Music Group. For more on 50jittsteppa, follow him on social media. Take a look at the new visual below.