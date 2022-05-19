Tuda is an emerging Seattle recording artist with a crafty rhyme style and buzzing music. Already released four new songs this year, he continues the momentum with the release of his new visual for the new single “DoorDash.” Produced by Kas, Tuda takes his magnetic verses to-go as he stars as a restaurant delivery driver in the comedic visual.

As he raps about drop-offs and orders, mayhem ensues. For newfound fans, it’s the perfect origin point for the Tuda’s bandwagon. “DoorDash” follows previously released “Can’t Separate.” All the new music is a lead-up to a forthcoming album, slated for a late-2022 release, which follows his 2018 debut, Overdue.

“DoorDash” is available on all digital streaming platforms via Puget Sound Records. For more on Tuda, follow the new star on social media.

Check out the new video from Tuda below.