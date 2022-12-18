Taylor Gang’s Fedd The God hits the court with QuadWoofer, also known as Quadwoofer Bangz, for the hard-hitting new single, “3D.”

For the trippy game, Fedd The God fills out his roster with Taylor Gang crewmembers, and rap stars Wiz Khalifa and Chevy Woods. Over QuadWoofer’s highlighting production, the trio shares braggadocious bars, competitive nature, and hypnotizing star power. Fedd is one of the rising stars on the Khalifa imprint with a bright future and a large following on social media. QuadWoofer executive produced Taylor Gang’s latest compilation project, G Rage.

The latest Taylor Gang compilation included features from Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Accompanied by visualizer, “3D” is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans of the Fedd bandwagon. “3D” appears on Fedd The God’s latest project, 3Peat. Wiz Khalifa and Chevy Woods also appear entirely on 3Peat. The project is available now via Taylor Gang Ent., LLC. After the stream, continue to follow Fedd The God’s journey on social media.

Check out the new single below.