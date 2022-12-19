QuadWoofer, also known as Quadwoofer Bangz, is an emerging red-hot producer who made waves in 2022 with his executive production on Taylor Gang’s buzzing latest compilation, G Rage. After that, he seizes the moment with a Taylor Gang reunion on the new collaboration track with Fedd The God, Wiz Khalifa, and Chevy Woods called “3D.” The QuadWoofer-produced song appears on Fedd The God’s new project 3Peat.

While Wiz, Fedd, and Chevy hit the hardwood with highlight reel rhymes, QuadWoofer controls the floor with trippy, hard-hitting bounce bass. Parents of musicians, QuadWoofer’s hypnotic sound is filled with an impressive catalog of high-profile records.

Accompanied by a visualizer for newfound fans, “3D” is the perfect introduction to QuadWoofer’s new sound. Wiz Khalifa and Chevy Woods appear in Fedd’s new project, which is produced by QuadWoofer. The project is available now via Taylor Gang Ent., LLC. After the stream, continue to follow QuadWoofer’s journey on social media.

The latest Taylor Gang compilation included features from Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Click here to check out QuadWoofer’s entire catalog.