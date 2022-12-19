Tay Toe, an emerging Salt Lake City-by-way-of-Los Angeles recording artist, is on the verge of being the next big thing in today’s hip hop. While his new album, Habits and Setbacks, enters the spotlight, he campaigns with the new single “Meet Again.” The new single speaks on random occurrences from familiar faces. “There’s something special about connecting with a random person because of a song you created,” says Tay Toe in the song’s press release.

Stream the new single below via own imprint.

On “Meet Again,” Tay Toe displays his crafty lyricism and undeniable appeal. The song is a perfect portal into the artist’s new project. Habits and Setbacks is a 12-song collection that includes standout tracks “What You Deserve” and “Invincible” along with “Meet Again.” Clever lyrics, trendy production and more makes Tay Toe’s new release a deep impact on today’s hip hop. He says, “I only write when I’m inspired because I want my music to be meaningful.”

You may check out Tay Toe's new single above and the full album below