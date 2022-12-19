Dough The Freshkid is at a crossroads at the top of the drug game in the cinematic new visual for the new single, “Outta Here.”

In the Alex Pardo-directed visual, DTFK is a don, dropped in a tailored suit and tie ensemble, sharing cigars with his second-in-command and looking at the city from a bird’s eye view with raps about overcoming adversity and relentless hustling. In the raps about reflection, DTFK is braggadocious, confident, mature, aggressive, and clever all rolled into one.

“Outta Here” appears on DTFK’s latest album, Keys: Keep Evolving Yourself, released in February 2022 on EPC Music Group LLC. Along with “Outta Here,” the 14-song project includes standout singles “Throw Up,” “Checc N,” and “Top Hat Mobsters.” For newfound fans, Keys is the perfect jump-on point for the Dough The Freshkid bandwagon. You may stream the full album below.

DTFK has the follow-up to Keys in the works with a 2023 release plan. To stay tuned to everything Dough The Freshkid, follow him on social media.

Watch “Outta Here” below.