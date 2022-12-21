Emerging new artist Chi Chi Ya Yo is ready to duke it out with anyone on the Olu The Visionary-directed visual for debut song “Whoop A Hoe.”

The rowdy new song showcases a rough and rambunctious Chi Chi who hits the ring ready to knockout anyone that gets in her way as she climbs the hip hop ladder. Equipped with an entourage of bad-ass women ready to turn up at a moments notice, Chi Chi’s new single is expected to make a huge impact in the new year.

“Whoop A Hoe” is the third single release from Chi Chi Yayo in 2022, following previous releases “Karate” and “Broke Hoe.” The new single is the perfect origin point for newfound fans eager to hop on the artist’s bandwagon. After viewing, feel free to follow Chi Chi Yayo daily on social media.

Take a look at the new video for “Whoop A Hoe” below.