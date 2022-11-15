Critically-Acclaimed and ground-breaking pop-punk trio Meet Me @ the Altar have announced their plans for a 2023 headlining tour of North America.

The 23-city trek will kick off on March 2nd in New York City, visit major markets coast-to-coast, before it later wraps up a month later on April 4th in Orlando, Florida.

Young Culture and Daisy Grenade will provide support on all dates. Pre-sale tickets will be available later today, and general on-sale begins this Friday, November 18 at 12pm ET here.

Check out all of the announced upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

March 02, 2023 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

March 03, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (Foundry Room)

March 04, 2023 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

March 05, 2023 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

March 07, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

March 08, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

March 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

March 11, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

March 13, 2023 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

March 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

March 16, 2023 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

March 17, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

March 19, 2023 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

March 22, 2023 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory (Constellation Room)

March 23, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

March 24, 2023 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

March 25, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

March 27, 2023 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

March 28, 2023 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

March 30, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

April 01, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

April 03, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

April 04, 2023 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey