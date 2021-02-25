Today, it has been announced that AFI have signed with Rise Records and will release their highly-anticipated new album, Bodies, on June 11th via the label. The album serves as the follow-up to 2017’s self-titled release, which came out via Concord.

To celebrate the announcement, AFI has released two brand new songs for fans to dive into — the driving “Looking Tragic” and the hook-laden “Begging for Trouble.” The songs come after AFI previously released “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles” last month, both of which will appear on Bodies.

Today, AFI has released an accompanying music video for “Looking Tragic,” which can be found below.

“‘Looking Tragic’ addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitization,” says frontman Davey Havok. “Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move.“

“After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record,” adds drummer Adam Carson. “‘Begging For Trouble’ was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record.“

