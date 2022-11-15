Arriving on Earth from the Sirius star-system, emerging star SIM enlists buzzing recording artists Tanerélle & ZAIA for an out-of-this-world new single, “SAMSARA.” Produced by SIM-himself, the single details love on a multi-dimensional level as he remembers past lives of romance. The song draws newfound fans into SIM really is and what he brings to the table.

“When SIM reached out to me about ‘SAMSARA,’ I was so overcome with joy,” said Tanerélle. “We got to create a song about a concept I believe so deeply in, our lives; this one, the ones before, the ones that’ll come after, and the love we encounter in each one. It’s such an incredible tribute to love in all its forms.”

“SAMSARA” follows SIM’s 2001 hits “WORMHOLE” and “KARMA.” The new single is the perfect origin point for the SIM bandwagon. After the stream, continue to follow SIM’s journey on social media. Stream the new single below.