Two-time JUNO Award-winning Canadian rock band The Glorious Sons have announced their plans for a lengthy tour of North America for 2023 and 2023. Dubbed the “Glory Tour,” the band will be bringing out special guests The Blue Stones and The Velveteers on select dates.

The Glorious Sons kick off their tour on September 6th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will visit 57 cities in both the United States and Canada, making stops in Nashville, Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Edmonton, Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, and more before wrapping up on February 17th, 2024 in St. Catharines.

Additionally, the band will performing a very special hometown show taking over Kingston, ON’s Leon’s Centre on December 31st to ring in the New Year.

The Glorious Sons’ pre-sale kicked off today, June 20th, exclusively in the TGS Union App, followed by a Spotify pre-sale launching tomorrow, June 21st at 10am local time The public on-sale will kick off this Friday, June 23rd at 10am local time. Additionally, a limited number of VIP packages which include a pre-show acoustic set and other exclusive experience and merchandise are available beginning today at 3pm ET.

Earlier this month, The Glorious Suns released their resilient new single, “Mercy Mercy,” in partnership with Warner Music Canada and ADA along with an accompanying music video, which can be found above.

Of the single, lead singer/songwriter Brett Emmons explains, “Mercy Mercy is my own quiet little prayer. It’s me fighting through some twisted process of self-forgiveness and acceptance. It’s a glimpse into my inner dialogue, however hilarious or concerning that might sound. A friend told me that this album sounds like someone at war in their own mind. In that context, I think this song is about faith in oneself, and one’s future—even if the past is always still there.”

“Mercy Mercy” is the latest milestone in career of The Glorious Sons, and is the first track off their upcoming album, Glory, which is due out this fall.

Tour dates:

+ with The Blue Stones

* with Velveteers

^ with TBA

9/6 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE +

9/7 – Newport, KY at MegaCorp Pavilion +

9/8 – Atlanta, GA at Masquerade Hall +

9/9 – Charleston, SC at The Riviera Theater +

9/11 – Nashville, TN at Basement East *

9/13 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club *

9/14 – Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club *

9/15 – New York, NY at Gramercy Theatre *

9/16 – Burlington, VT at Higher Ground *

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer *

9/20 – Cleveland, OH at House of Blues *

9/21 – Royal Oak, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre *

9/22 – Peoria, IL at Crusens *

9/23 – Milwaukee, WI at The Rave *

9/25 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues *

9/26 – Des Moines, IA at Wooly’s ^

9/27 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue ^

9/29 – Tulsa, OK at Vanguard *

10/1 – Phoenix, AZ at Crescent Ballroom *

10/2 – West Hollywood, CA Troubadour *

10/3 – San Francisco, CA at August Hall *

10/5 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SODO *

10/6 – Bend, OR at Domino Room *

10/7 – Crystal Bay, NV at The Bay Club *

10/9 – Bozeman, MT at The ELM *

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT at Metro Music Hall *

10/12 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theater ^

10/13 – Kansas City, MO at Madrid Theatre ^

10/14 – St. Louis, MO at Red Flag *

11/09 – Victoria, BC at Save On Foods Arena +

11/10 – Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Entertainment Centre +

11/11 – Kelowna, BC at Prospera Place +

11/13 – Prince George, BC at CN Centre +

11/14 – Grande Prairie, AB at Bonnett’s Energy Centre +

11/16 – Cranbrook, BC at Western Financial Place +

11/17 – Edmonton, AB at Edmonton Convention Centre +

11/18 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Casino +

11/21 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre +

11/22 – Regina, SK at Conexus Arts Centre +

11/23 – Saskatoon, SK at Sasktel Centre +

11/25 – Thunder Bay, ON at Community Auditorium +

11/29 – Sudbury, ON at Sudbury Community Arena +

11/30 – Oshawa, ON at Tribute Communities Centre +

12/01 – Hamilton, ON at First Ontario Centre +

12/02 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens +

12/06 – Charlottetown, PEI at Eastlink Centre +

12/07 – Sydney, NS at Centre 200 +

12/08 – Moncton, NB at Casino New Brunswick +

12/09 – Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre +

12/12 – Montreal, QC at MTELUS +

12/14 – Ottawa, ON at TD Place +

12/15 – Rama, ON at Casino Rama +

12/16 – Kitchener, ON at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium +

12/31 – Kingston, ON at Leon’s Centre ^

2024 THE GLORY TOUR

2/15 – Owen Sound, ON at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre ^

2/16 – Peterborough, ON at Memorial Centre ^

2/17 – St. Catharines, ON at Meridian Centre ^