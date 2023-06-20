Today, alternative-rockers Charming Liars have announced that they will be releasing their new single, “Black Cage,” on June 30th. It will be the band’s first new music since the release of 2022’s TOURNIQUET.

“Black Cage” was produced by the band’s own Karnig Manoukian and showcases an evolution in the Charming Liars’ spacious sound. The track is driven by brooding melodies, while approaching darker themes in their lyrics.

“‘Black Cage’ is a dark dive for us musically and thematically,” Charming Liars says via press release. “It’s written as a sort of a commentary on the flaws of the modern age and the investments in blood that have aided in its creation. We feel the musical soundscapes really represent the heartbeat and dread of the machine, while the lyrics suggest we reject its predetermined routes and rewrite them.”

Fans can be pre-order “Black Cage” here and stay up to date with Charming Liars and keep their eyes peeled for more new coming soon here.