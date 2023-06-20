Get ready to immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of Electric Forest Music Festival! As the anticipation reaches its peak, festival-goers from around the globe are eagerly counting down the days until the magical celebration begins. The time has come to embrace the enchantment and embark on an unforgettable journey amidst the captivating Sherwood Forest.

Prepare to be transported into a realm where music transcends boundaries, where artistry paints the sky, and where camaraderie flourishes among kindred souls. Electric Forest promises an extraordinary blend of sonic wonder and captivating visual spectacles, designed to awaken your senses and inspire moments of pure bliss.

GETTING THERE:

Everything you need to know regarding the festival location, arrival times, etc. can be found on the official Electric Forest website.

CAMPING:

If you’re a first-time music festival camper, it’s natural to feel a bit apprehensive about your upcoming camping experience at Electric Forest. Rest assured, as you gain experience, you’ll discover ways to improve with each camping trip. Sharing camping supplies and costs becomes easier when you’re part of a larger group. Remember that you are responsible for your own sleeping arrangements, meals, and hygiene during the festival. Electric Forest provides convenient amenities such as showers (available for $10 per use), a general store, and a bustling main square with vendors and food options to cater to your needs. To ensure a smooth camping experience, consider the following tips:

Familiarize Yourself with Campground Rules: Take the time to review the festival’s guidelines regarding permitted and prohibited items in the campgrounds. Expect security checks that involve a 30-minute wait in line and a subsequent 10-minute vehicle search. Cooperate with security personnel and avoid restricted items for a pleasant interaction. Embrace Community: Utilize the downtime between sets and during early arrival to connect with your camping neighbors. You never know what new friendships or shared experiences may arise from these interactions. Understand Campsite Dimensions: Car camping spots typically measure approximately 12’x30′, encompassing both your camping area and parking space. Mindful Waste Management: Bring an adequate supply of trash bags for your campsite, and make use of the recycling bags provided by Electric Forest. Let’s be responsible and minimize our environmental impact by disposing of waste properly. Secure Your Tent: Ensure you have sturdy stakes to anchor your tent securely. In case of windy conditions, such as experienced during Weekend 2 in the previous year, proper tent anchoring will prevent damage or loss. Leave Glass Behind: Remember that glass containers are not allowed in the campgrounds. Opt for canned beverages or wine instead, with a limit of one case of beer and one box of wine per person. Shower Options: If you have concerns about showering facilities, Electric Forest offers paid shower amenities at a cost of $10 per use. Alternatively, some attendees bring portable showers that utilize water jugs. Baby wipes can also serve as a practical option for freshening up, especially during the initial days before opting for a proper shower later on.

Ensure a smooth and enjoyable camping experience at Electric Forest by adequately preparing yourself. Check the festival’s website for a comprehensive list of recommended items to bring, and modify the list based on your needs. Adequate sleep and the use of vitamins, such as Emergen-C and immunity supplements, can help maintain your well-being throughout the festival.

COMMUNITY:

Electric Forest thrives on the power of community, where individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to create a vibrant tapestry of unity, acceptance, and connection. Through shared experiences, attendees form lifelong friendships and a sense of belonging. The festival’s commitment to acceptance and inclusion fosters an environment where everyone feels valued and free to express their true selves. The collective energy generated by passionate music lovers creates an atmosphere of joy, love, and togetherness, leaving a lasting impact on all who participate. Electric Forest’s culture of support, kindness, and interconnectedness cultivates a sense of community that extends far beyond the festival grounds, forging lifelong connections and inspiring transformative experiences.

FASHION:

When it comes to fashion at Electric Forest, the possibilities are as limitless as the festival’s magical ambiance. As you wander through the enchanted grove of Sherwood Forest, you’ll encounter a vibrant tapestry of diverse styles, self-expression, and creativity. Electric Forest encourages attendees to embrace their individuality and use fashion as a form of artistic expression. Here’s a glimpse into the world of Electric Forest fashion and some tips to help you curate your festival wardrobe.

At Electric Forest, there are no rules or limits when it comes to personal style. You’ll witness an eclectic blend of festival fashion trends, from bohemian and hippie influences to futuristic and avant-garde ensembles. The key is to let your imagination soar and wear what makes you feel confident, comfortable, and ready to dance the night away.

Colorful and whimsical outfits are a common sight at Electric Forest. Embrace vibrant hues, sparkling sequins, and eye-catching patterns that reflect the joyful and playful spirit of the festival. Don’t shy away from mixing and layering different textures, fabrics, and accessories to create a visually stunning ensemble.

Flowy and lightweight clothing is a popular choice due to the warm summer weather. Maxi dresses, rompers, and lightweight jumpsuits are not only fashionable but also provide ease of movement as you navigate through the festival grounds. Pair them with comfortable footwear like sandals or sneakers to ensure you’re ready for dancing and exploring.

Accessorizing is a crucial aspect of Electric Forest fashion. Let your imagination run wild with statement jewelry, colorful bandanas, flower crowns, and body glitter. Adorn yourself with unique and eye-catching accessories that reflect your personality and enhance your overall festival look.

As you plan your Electric Forest outfits, consider the practicality of your clothing choices. Pack essentials such as sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, and a light jacket for cooler evenings. Additionally, opt for breathable and moisture-wicking fabrics to stay comfortable throughout the day.

Remember, Electric Forest is a celebration of self-expression and acceptance. Embrace the diversity of styles and celebrate the uniqueness of every individual you encounter. Take inspiration from others, but ultimately let your own creativity shine through in your fashion choices.

Whether you’re a bohemian dreamer, a futuristic fashionista, or somewhere in between, Electric Forest provides the perfect canvas for you to unleash your personal style. So let your imagination run wild, dress to impress, and get ready to become a walking piece of art in the magical world of Electric Forest fashion.

FOOD:

Electric Forest isn’t just about the music—it’s a sensory feast that extends to the realm of flavors and experiences. As you wander through the festival grounds, prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary culinary adventure that will tantalize your senses and broaden your horizons. Discover unforgettable flavors from a diverse range of culinary delights. From mouthwatering food trucks and artisanal vendors to pop-up restaurants, the festival’s food scene is a treasure trove of gastronomic wonders. Allow your taste buds to dance with delight as you savor bold and innovative flavors, explore international cuisines, and indulge in delectable treats you’ve never experienced before. Embrace the culinary creativity on display at Electric Forest, where unique fusion dishes, unconventional pairings, and whimsical presentations celebrate the artistry of food. Be adventurous and open-minded as you sample unexpected flavor combinations and culinary surprises that push the boundaries of traditional festival fare. By stepping outside your comfort zone and embracing new foods, you’ll expand your cultural horizons, gain a deeper appreciation for diverse cuisines, and create unforgettable memories. Let the spirit of culinary exploration guide you as you savor extraordinary flavors, connect with fellow food enthusiasts, and create lifelong memories in the enchanting realm of Electric Forest. Click here to learn about this year’s food offerings.

MUSIC:

With a diverse and exhilarating lineup at Electric Forest, choosing which artists to see can be an exciting yet challenging task. The festival offers a wide range of musical genres, from electronic beats to live bands, making it essential to plan your schedule to maximize your musical journey. Here are some tips to help you navigate the artist lineup and curate your own unforgettable experience at Electric Forest.