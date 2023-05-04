Today, Live Nation has announced the return of their annual Concert Week event, which offers fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year.

The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists. The limited-time ticket offer covers a wide variety of genres including country, pop, rock, hip-hop, comedy, and more. Specific artists included in concert week range from 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Bebe Rexha, Shania Twain, and many more. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes – from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas. See list below for additional artists featured this year.

From May 10th-16th, fans can head here to see the full list of participating events. Once fans have selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout. General on-sale for concert week will begin Wednesday, May 10th at 10am ET and last through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59pm ET, or while supplies last.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE: