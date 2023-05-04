Today, Live Nation has announced the return of their annual Concert Week event, which offers fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year.

The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists. The limited-time ticket offer covers a wide variety of genres including country, pop, rock, hip-hop, comedy, and more. Specific artists included in concert week range from 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Bebe Rexha, Shania Twain, and many more. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes – from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas. See list below for additional artists featured this year. 

From May 10th-16th, fans can head here to see the full list of participating events. Once fans have selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout. General on-sale for concert week will begin Wednesday, May 10th at 10am ET and last through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59pm ET, or while supplies last.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:

$NOT Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls NMIXX
3 Doors Down and The Interrupters The Offspring
5 Seconds of Summer Fuerza Regida The Original Misfits
Alejandro Fernández Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory Ghost Pantera
The Get Up Kids & More Godsmack and Staind Parker McCollum
Angela Aguilar Goo Goo Dolls Pentatonix
Anita Baker Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule Pepe Aguilar
Arcangel Hank Williams Jr. Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras
Avatar Hayley Kiyoko P!NK
Avenged Sevenfold Hunter Hayes Quinn XCII
BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK Incubus Ray LaMontagne
Bacilos The Interrupters Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Rod Stewart
Barenaked Ladies Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt RuPaul’s Drag Race
Beartooth & Trivium Janet Jackson Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS
Bebe Rexha Jason Aldean Sam Hunt
Beck & Phoenix Jason Leong Sam Morril
Becky Robinson Jelly Roll Santana
Ben Schwartz Jesse & Joy Seal
Big Time Rush Jimmy Carr Seven Lions
Bill Maher Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra Shania Twain
Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones Jon Pardi Shinedown
and Berlin Keith Urban Slightly Stoopid
Breaking Benjamin Kevin Hart The Smashing Pumpkins
Bret Michaels Parti-Gras KIDZ BOP Kids Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More
Brooks & Dunn Kountry Wayne Stassi Schroeder
Bryan Adams Larry June Stavros Halkias
Charlie Puth Leon Larregui Subtronics
Chelsea Handler Lewis Black Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci
The Chicks Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire TARJA
Colin Jost LL Cool J TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
Counting Crows Logic Tony Baker & KevOnStage
Darius Rucker Louis Tomlinson Trey Kennedy
David Spade Lovett or Leave It VALLEY
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Luke Bryan Villano Antillano
Dermot Kennedy Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top Volbeat
Dierks Bentley Macklemore W.A.S.P.
Disturbed Maisie Peters Walker Hayes
The Doobie Brothers Måneskin The Warning
Don Toliver Man With A Mission Waterparks
Dream Theater Marca MP Weezer
Edén Muñoz Marco Antonio Solís Whiskey Myers
Eladio Carrion Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán Wizkid
Electric Callboy Maroon 5 Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Elvis Costello & the Imposters Matchbox Twenty Yellowcard
Fall Out Boy Miranda Lambert Young the Giant with Milky Chance
Foreigner Mudvayne Yungblud
Nickelback Zac Brown Band