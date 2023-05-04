Today, Live Nation has announced the return of their annual Concert Week event, which offers fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year.
The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists. The limited-time ticket offer covers a wide variety of genres including country, pop, rock, hip-hop, comedy, and more. Specific artists included in concert week range from 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Bebe Rexha, Shania Twain, and many more. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes – from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas. See list below for additional artists featured this year.
From May 10th-16th, fans can head here to see the full list of participating events. Once fans have selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout. General on-sale for concert week will begin Wednesday, May 10th at 10am ET and last through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59pm ET, or while supplies last.
PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:
|$NOT
|Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
|NMIXX
|3 Doors Down
|and The Interrupters
|The Offspring
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Fuerza Regida
|The Original Misfits
|Alejandro Fernández
|Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family
|The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory
|Ghost
|Pantera
|The Get Up Kids & More
|Godsmack and Staind
|Parker McCollum
|Angela Aguilar
|Goo Goo Dolls
|Pentatonix
|Anita Baker
|Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule
|Pepe Aguilar
|Arcangel
|Hank Williams Jr.
|Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras
|Avatar
|Hayley Kiyoko
|P!NK
|Avenged Sevenfold
|Hunter Hayes
|Quinn XCII
|BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK
|Incubus
|Ray LaMontagne
|Bacilos
|The Interrupters
|Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
|Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee
|It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,
|Rod Stewart
|Barenaked Ladies
|Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt
|RuPaul’s Drag Race
|Beartooth & Trivium
|Janet Jackson
|Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS
|Bebe Rexha
|Jason Aldean
|Sam Hunt
|Beck & Phoenix
|Jason Leong
|Sam Morril
|Becky Robinson
|Jelly Roll
|Santana
|Ben Schwartz
|Jesse & Joy
|Seal
|Big Time Rush
|Jimmy Carr
|Seven Lions
|Bill Maher
|Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra
|Shania Twain
|Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones
|Jon Pardi
|Shinedown
|and Berlin
|Keith Urban
|Slightly Stoopid
|Breaking Benjamin
|Kevin Hart
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Bret Michaels Parti-Gras
|KIDZ BOP Kids
|Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More
|Brooks & Dunn
|Kountry Wayne
|Stassi Schroeder
|Bryan Adams
|Larry June
|Stavros Halkias
|Charlie Puth
|Leon Larregui
|Subtronics
|Chelsea Handler
|Lewis Black
|Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci
|The Chicks
|Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
|TARJA
|Colin Jost
|LL Cool J
|TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
|Counting Crows
|Logic
|Tony Baker & KevOnStage
|Darius Rucker
|Louis Tomlinson
|Trey Kennedy
|David Spade
|Lovett or Leave It
|VALLEY
|Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
|Luke Bryan
|Villano Antillano
|Dermot Kennedy
|Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
|Volbeat
|Dierks Bentley
|Macklemore
|W.A.S.P.
|Disturbed
|Maisie Peters
|Walker Hayes
|The Doobie Brothers
|Måneskin
|The Warning
|Don Toliver
|Man With A Mission
|Waterparks
|Dream Theater
|Marca MP
|Weezer
|Edén Muñoz
|Marco Antonio Solís
|Whiskey Myers
|Eladio Carrion
|Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
|Wizkid
|Electric Callboy
|Maroon 5
|Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
|Elvis Costello & the Imposters
|Matchbox Twenty
|Yellowcard
|Fall Out Boy
|Miranda Lambert
|Young the Giant with Milky Chance
|Foreigner
|Mudvayne
|Yungblud
|Nickelback
|Zac Brown Band