Following the release of “Soft Aggression” and “Callin Me” earlier this year, RVA native and 4x platinum RIAA triple-threat StaySolidRocky connects with Cochise-producer Christopher “Lousho” Cobolt for his latest single “Passenger.” Addressing the energy felt when he walks into a room as well as the top-tier eye candy that typically accompanies him when he’s sliding around town, the single comes coupled with artwork created by Michael “Boogie” Pinckney and was mixed/mastered by Kenif Muse.

In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the rapper turned CEO reveals: “Passenger is the beginning of a new era for me. A fresh journey filled with love and growth while rediscovering myself.”

Darak “StaySolidRocky” Figueroa is a singer, rapper, and songwriter from the Virginia city of Richmond. Growing up, he would listen to veteran Hip-Hop artists Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Lil Wayne. As he started making music of his own, he began to gravitate toward more modern Rap acts like NBA YoungBoy, Kevin Gates, and Kodak Black. Rocky started to gain popularity after he released the music video for his breakout single “Party Girl” in 2019. The track sat at 2 million views via YouTube before it went viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok, which propelled him to stardom.

Stream “Passenger” on your DSP of choice below and watch his latest interview with On The Radar.