Night Beats is sharing new single “Revolution” today, the latest slice of hedonistic garage-psych to be lifted from the Texas-born outfit’s forthcoming Outlaw R&B LP. Due out June 4th on Fuzz Club Records, the new album sees Danny Lee Blackwell steer the band back to its raw, acid-fried roots in a blaze of glory. The fifth Night Beats album to date, Outlaw R&B arrives off the back of 2019’s Dan Auerbach (Black Keys)-produced Myth Of A Man LP and last year’s “That’s All You Got” 7” featuring Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s Robert Levon Been.

OUTLAW R&B Album Due Out June 4th on Fuzz Club Records

Pre-Order HERE

