Ariel J is a name and sound we will become very familiar with inside 2021. After she caught our attention with her buzzworthy single “Enough,” the emerging new singer/songwriter capitalizes on the attention with the release of her anticipated single “Excited.” Featuring fellow rising star Charayana J, the new single is the first official release under her new deal with Young Intelligent LLC.

Produced by Lug Soda •BMP : 123, “Excited” is a smooth love song about appreciating the beauty of her muse. It’s about the addictive symptoms that come with discovering new love. Ariel J takes us through all the emotions that draw the pleasure of being around the one we love from both a physical and mental point of view. Over the soothing Jazz-esqe production, Ariel admires her love interest’s undeniable features like lips, hypnotizing stare and seductive v-cut that intoxicate her every time. “Excited” is the perfect song for any time of the day or night with your lover while showcasing Ariel J rarity as an emerging artist in today’s R&B. Making you a newly discovered fan of the rising star from the first listen, instantly.

The song comes as support, appreciation and pride for the LGBTQ community. A community she champions daily through the music, “I hope that my music starts necessary conversations around the way LGBTQ+ people are presented in media, treated as individuals, and understood as a whole.”

She continues: “Being part of the LGBTQ+ community, they’re so many layers to what we feel and are often unable to express. I try to make songs that bridge the gap when it comes to understanding our human experience, highlighting the fact that we’re much more alike than we are different.”

A brief history on Ariel J, the Mississippi native began creating music at nine-year-old. Growing up in church, Ariel’s passion for music became extremely persistent as she got older. She established a grassroots fanbase early on in her career through cover songs. A practice she still promotes til this day with covering chart-topping singles by several of today’s biggest names in R&B. Among the covers, Ariel J released intriguing originals that showcased her tremendous range and songwriting abilities like “We Deserve Better,” “Layers” and “A Song For You.” It’s merely a matter of time before Ariel J is synonymous with one of the best songwriters in the business along with being one of the best new entertainers.

Definitely, a refreshing new sound needed on the charts right now. She’s the total package. Her popularity only continues to grow via word of mouth and social media. Producing catchy singles, undeniable beauty, and enormous co-signs from fans and collaborators.

Ariel J is ready to further her career in 2021 with an anticipated debut project(s) release expected late in the year. “I have an EP on the way called ‘LET ME BE.’ It’s a very personal project– a glimpse into my home life, my dating life, my journey as a person and as an artist. Can’t wait to share it,” said Ariel J.

Lately, the fearless talent has been very vocal about how she plans to fill the void missing in today’s music industry, stating, “There aren’t enough songs centered around love, unity, and understanding. I want to help usher these kinds of messages into mainstream media.”

Upcoming projects, more covers, and other intangibles. Now is the perfect origin point to get familiar with Ariel J and what’s next. To stay up-to-date on everything Ariel J, follow the rising talent on social media.

Stream Ariel J’s new single below and check out the lyric visual here.