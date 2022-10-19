Fast-rising East London recording artist Billions (CFL Billions) seeks to make just as big a splash in North America as he has in the U.K. with the anticipated release of his album Long Live Boogie. Available on all platforms via Cash Family Loyalty, Billions’s latest release includes 11 new songs — in tribute to his late friend — with a special guest appearance by rap star Toosii (“Never Leave”). He displays “luxurious rap” throughout the project over star-studded productions by names like Lizzybeats, Just Dre, Eightsarewild, Thatsterrific, and Antchamberlain.

And with a big-time feature and a-list production, Billions and his standout tracks “Rich Today,” “IRemember,” and “Loyalty & Respect” witness him solidify his artistry with a captivatingly cohesive body of work. Billions’s fallen friend who influenced the latest effort would be proud. On the album’s concept, Billions says, “Legend’s love forever, long live boogie, the life we live is the life we chose.”

For newfound fans, Long Live Boogie is the perfect origin point to hop on the Billions’s bandwagon. He promises more new music on the way following the latest release that will further explore his artistry. For more, check out his video “Motive” with Ayo Beatz above and below.

Stream Long Live Boogie below, and afterward, continue to follow Prodigy Billions journey on social media.