Before they hit the road on their newly announced ‘Summer Vibes’ Tour, DuPont Brass connects with fellow Washington D.C. Metropolitan Region-based entertainer Cheakaity on “Treat.” Produced by group keyboardist Jeauxsmeaux, the J Dilla-inspired groove was precursed by a live version of their Music Education project and is dedicated to all the lovely ladies who work hard to look good; affording them to the privilege of a little something more.

Speaking exclusively with Medium Creative Agency in a press statement, the eclectic ensemble reveals:

“Treat represents the musical growth of DuPont Brass. While most of our previous records were produced by one member of the group, this upcoming album features production by four members, including Treat which is produced by our keyboardist Jeauxsmeaux. We reached out to Cheakaity to contribute some vocals because we really love what he’s doing in the DMV music scene.”

Coining Eclectic Soul, which mixes the genres of Jazz, Hip-Hop, and R&B, DuPont Brass is a brass-driven supergroup. Birthed by five music majors from Howard University trying to raise money for tuition during the Christmas season, they have since grown into a 9-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section, and vocalists. Gaining popularity from playing at local Metro stations, they began to professionally play for weddings, banquets, and other private events.

Thanks to the foundation laid in their earlier years, the collective has had the opportunity to perform in conjunction with the D.C. Jazz Festival, The Washington Performing Arts Society, The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, and The National Cannabis Festival. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, last year they made their local television debut by way of the PBS broadcast show “DMV The Beat” on WHUT.

Press play on “Treat” via United Masters on your DSP of choice after the jump and purchase tickets for their ‘Summer Vibes’ Tour, here.