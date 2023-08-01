Today, Bearings have released another brand new single, “Slip.” It is the latest single from their upcoming album, The Best Part About Being Human, which will be released on August 18th via Pure Noise Records.

“’Slip’ was something that came together on its own,” Bearings say via press release. “The chorus sort of has that country sway to it and the versus tell a story about the wonder and fragility of life. The feelings of loving, but knowing you can never be perfect for that person or rather perfect for anyone as you’re only human. Looking into others experiences and how they found their way through the ups and downs together and what that might have looked like.”

Listen to “Slip” below with it’s accompanying music video and pre-order The Best Part About Being Human here.

“Slip” follows the debut single “Gone So Gone” and “Live Forever Never Die” and gives fans another glimpse into what to expect from The Best Part About Being Human. Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings’ near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed.

“The Best Part About Being Human’ is being alive and the second best part is writing an upbeat and exciting record with your brothers in a small house in North Hollywood,” says the band. “This record was us figuring out what we really wanted to play live, what got us excited, and I think we found that.”

Artwork:



Track-listing:

Scenery Don’t Wanna Forget About It Gone So Gone Go Long Ocean Dream Howie, You’re A Freak Slip Live Forever Never Die I Want To Heal

Tour dates:

September 15 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest*

September 16 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

September 17 – Toronto, CA – The Opera House

September 19 – Montréal, CA – Théâtre Fairmount

September 20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

September 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

September 23 – New York, NY – Racket NYC

September 24 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom (Crystal Restaurant)

September 26 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

September 27 – Syracuse, NY – The Song and Dance

September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

September 30 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

October 1 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

October 3 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

October 4 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

October 6 – Dallas, TX – Lone Star Room Dallas

October 7 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

October 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

October 13 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

October 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Cornerstone

October 17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

October 18 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

October 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 21 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

*Festival Appearance