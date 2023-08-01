Today, Bearings have released another brand new single, “Slip.” It is the latest single from their upcoming album, The Best Part About Being Human, which will be released on August 18th via Pure Noise Records.
“’Slip’ was something that came together on its own,” Bearings say via press release. “The chorus sort of has that country sway to it and the versus tell a story about the wonder and fragility of life. The feelings of loving, but knowing you can never be perfect for that person or rather perfect for anyone as you’re only human. Looking into others experiences and how they found their way through the ups and downs together and what that might have looked like.”
Listen to “Slip” below with it’s accompanying music video and pre-order The Best Part About Being Human here.
“Slip” follows the debut single “Gone So Gone” and “Live Forever Never Die” and gives fans another glimpse into what to expect from The Best Part About Being Human. Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings’ near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed.
“The Best Part About Being Human’ is being alive and the second best part is writing an upbeat and exciting record with your brothers in a small house in North Hollywood,” says the band. “This record was us figuring out what we really wanted to play live, what got us excited, and I think we found that.”
Scenery
Don’t Wanna Forget About It
Gone So Gone
Go Long
Ocean Dream
Howie, You’re A Freak
Slip
Live Forever Never Die
I Want To Heal
