Today, Bearings have released another brand new single, “Slip.” It is the latest single from their upcoming album, The Best Part About Being Human, which will be released on August 18th via Pure Noise Records.

“’Slip’ was something that came together on its own,” Bearings say via press release. “The chorus sort of has that country sway to it and the versus tell a story about the wonder and fragility of life. The feelings of loving, but knowing you can never be perfect for that person or rather perfect for anyone as you’re only human. Looking into others experiences and how they found their way through the ups and downs together and what that might have looked like.

Listen to “Slip” below with it’s accompanying music video and pre-order The Best Part About Being Human here.

“Slip” follows the debut single “Gone So Gone” and “Live Forever Never Die” and gives fans another glimpse into what to expect from The Best Part About Being Human. Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings’ near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed.

The Best Part About Being Human’ is being alive and the second best part is writing an upbeat and exciting record with your brothers in a small house in North Hollywood,” says the band. “This record was us figuring out what we really wanted to play live, what got us excited, and I think we found that.”

Artwork:

Bearings human artwork
Track-listing:

  1. Scenery
  2. Don’t Wanna Forget About It
  3. Gone So Gone
  4. Go Long
  5. Ocean Dream
  6. Howie, You’re A Freak
  7. Slip
  8. Live Forever Never Die
  9. I Want To Heal

Tour dates:

September 15 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest*
September 16 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
September 17 – Toronto, CA – The Opera House
September 19 – Montréal, CA – Théâtre Fairmount
September 20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
September 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
September 23 – New York, NY – Racket NYC
September 24 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom (Crystal Restaurant)
September 26 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
September 27 – Syracuse, NY – The Song and Dance
September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
September 30 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
October 1 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
October 3 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend
October 4 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
October 6 – Dallas, TX – Lone Star Room Dallas
October 7 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
October 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
October 13 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
October 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Cornerstone
October 17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
October 18 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
October 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
October 21 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
*Festival Appearance