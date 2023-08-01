Coupled with the announcement of his forthcoming album ‘The Reset,’ VA native and Hip-Hop authority AsaTheProdigy taps director Justin Artis’ for the small-screen adaptation of “4Runner Freestyle.” A confident anthem about longevity as well as legacy, the Nicholas “NickTunez” Padilla-produced single finds Asa reflecting on overcoming rejection from a major label and finding solace. It’s a declaration of strength and resilience for the next generation.

“I feel like most artists these days aren’t aware of who they are; the good, bad, and the ugly. I make music for the self-aware and want to conquer the dark forces that plague them. This is the introduction to evolution,” the husband and soon-to-be father reveals in an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

Born Asa Williams, AsaTheProdigy is the epitome of the word entertainer. A 757 resident by way of Virginia city Portsmouth, Asa is a literal prodigy percussionist. With the ability to play over 16 different instruments, he began writing and recording music at an early age. Fast forward, his talents have allowed him to headline the Live Your Dreams Tour in front of over 4,000 high school students across the DMV region and open up for national recording artists Tee Grizzley and Rico Nasty. His uplifting and empowering messages inspire hope this generation has been waiting for.

Press play on ATP’s “4Runner Freestyle” music video and stream the audio on your DSP of choice after the jump. Expect ‘The Reset’ to arrive in its entirety next month.