Less than a month removed from the release of his Zaytoven co-produced single “How I Play” featuring Young Dro as well as fellow DMV natives Lightshow, SportVVS, and Dyson Alexander, former Washington Commanders football player Vernon Davis aka Vern teams up with multi-platinum instrumentalist Tone P to deliver his debut LP ‘Showtime.’ Supported by previous drops “Bounce Like Dis” and “Phone,” the project was precursed by his co-starring acting role alongside Morgan Freeman in The Ritual Killer back in March.

Comprised of high-energy trap-leaning songs that intersect the worlds of sports and music, the 8-track body of work includes additional contributions from Rolling Stone recognized rap authority 3ohBlack, Streetz 94.5 ATL DJ/Mixer Codey Got Beatz, Jet Life Recording’s signee Black Cobain, and Bamboo Recording Studios’ owner Kidjake.

“This album is very special to me because it represents who I am and what I’ve been through. It’s all about experiences. I want people to feel inspired and motivated by the insight I’ve gained in every phase of my life. I want people to be better than they were yesterday. Even though I may not be on the football field anymore, the lights as well as my future in entertainment are still bright. It’s showtime,” the triple threat reveals in an exclusive press statement given to Medium Creative Agency about the Tone P executive-produced effort.

Though football has always been his priority, Davis was raised in Petworth during the 1990s, when groups like Junkyard Band, Backyard Band, and Northeast Groovers were inspiring a new generation of Go-go fans. He also listened to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Tupac, Biggie, and Jay Z, but Go-go was special. During his time at The University of Maryland, Davis majored in studio art and once he arrived in San Francisco to play for the 49ers he signed up for an acting class at the Shelton Theater of the Arts. His interest in acting eventually led to parts in the Hollywood films Chariot, Gasoline Alley, and A Day to Die.

Stream ‘Showtime’ on your DSP of choice via District Funk Records and watch The Ritual Killer on Hulu.