Before COVID-19 pandemic, one-sixth of the beloved Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers recording artist JMSEY was a new Los Angeles transplant that was living his best life. Days included supporting other musicians at shows, kicking back on late nights with friends and everything you’d hope to take advantage of when moving your life to the city of angels. During the pandemic, JMSEY started to hone in on his musical talents, chose to tell his story during an era we are sure to never forget, and released his positive new single, titled “Sunny Days.” Today, the multi-talented artist delivers a visual presentation for the nostalgic new song.

Directed by Brittney Rae, “Sunny Days” displays dynamic vocal delivery over surf-rock guitar strums; a perfect fit as we approach the summer months. The laid-back chorus paints images of less stressful times when it was safe to hang out with friends until the sun came up. Growing up in England, the props he chose to include in the lyrics are very distinct to the area where he lived as a child. Lyrically and visually, the song is a good vibe from beginning to end.

“Sunny Days” sets up JMSEY expected project arriving in 2021. Leading up to the forthcoming collection, JMSEY promises more new music arriving this Summer. The single is available on all DSPs via James Nguyen. Want more JMSEY? Explore the rising star’s previous 2019 project, Moments, which features standout songs, like “Mornings” and “See You Again.”

Now is the perfect time to become a fan of JMSEY. Take a look at JMSEY’s new video, “Sunny Days,” below and follow the rising star on Instagram.