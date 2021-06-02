Movies based on video games often get a bad rap, and with good reason. But despite major failures like the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie, several films based on games have managed to be very successful. There are many video game movies currently in production, but the following upcoming four films are arguably the most anticipated.

Photo by: Ilzek Kitshoff/Warner Bros. Pictures

Tomb Raider 2

Although the 2018 movie Tomb Raider received mixed reviews and did not quite break even at the box office, many critics and fans loved the film, and a sequel is on the way. Tomb Raider 2’s release date has yet to be confirmed but it is likely to come out in 2022. The movie sees Alicia Vikander returning in the role of Lara Croft. It is being written and directed by Misha Green of Lovecraft Country fame. Nothing is known about the plot of Tomb Raider 2 at present. There is also a Tomb Raider anime series in the works, being developed by Netflix, which will take place after the events of the 2018 video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider.



Photo by: Mojang

Minecraft: The Movie

Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has won several notable awards and is often cited as one of the greatest video games ever made. In the game, you explore a blocky 3D world with virtually infinite terrain, where you can extract raw materials, craft tools, and build earthworks or structures. You can basically build anything your heart desires. Ten years after its release, Minecraft continues to be a cultural phenomenon, so it should not be too surprising to learn there is a Minecraft movie on the way. Due for release in March 2022, Minecraft: The Movie is being written by Allison Schroeder and directed by Peter Sollett. The plot of the upcoming live-action Swedish-American film involves a teenage girl and her friends attempting to save their blocky Overworld from the evil Ender Dragon.



Photo by: Gearbox

Borderlands

A movie based on the hugely successful first-person shooter RPG franchise Borderlands, which is set in a space-western setting, was first announced way back in 2015. News of the film’s development went quiet for some years, but we now know that it is on its way. However, no release date has yet been announced. Directed by the master of horror Eli Roth and starring Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and many other notable names, the Borderlands movie’s plot sees Lilith, an infamous female outlaw, reluctantly returning to her home planet Pandora. Lilith then teams up with others to find the whereabouts of the daughter of the universe’s most evil bad guy, Atlas, while battling alien monsters and dangerous bandits along the way.

Photo by: Sony

Uncharted

Since the Uncharted movie was announced all the way back in 2009, it has gained and lost an incredible six directors. But finally, production is complete, and Uncharted will be hitting the silver screen in February 2022. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieland fame and stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, and Sophia Taylor Ali. The movie is based on the action-adventure Uncharted video game series, which is one of the best-selling game franchises of all time. The video games star the treasure hunter Nathan Drake, who travels around the world to uncover numerous historical mysteries. Little is known about the plot of the Uncharted film other than it is mainly drawing inspiration from the game Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.