PREMIERE: JXST J befriends tiny tortoise in “Like U Used 2” video

Producer/singer JXST J (James Pratley Watson) creates breezy, transportive songs from the confines of his LA bedroom. Drawing from genres like 90s R’n’B, lo-fi, vaporwave, and top 40 pop, he seamlessly blends acoustic and electronic elements for a sound that is as eclectic as it is catchy.

He is also a visual artist in his own right. He merges his deeply personal sonic voice with a visual literacy that provides us with lo-fi, arthouse aesthetic. For his JXST J project, he works with a team of visual collaborators: filmmaker Andrew Balasia (Phil Good, Russian Baths), photographer Roman Koval (Joji, Eckhaus Latta), designer Miles Wintner (Cherry Glazerr, (Sandy) Alex G) and photographer Brian Vu (Vice, Nylon Magazine).

Today, JXST J shares his first official single, “Like U Used 2,” along with a music video.

The whimsically wholesome video directed by Andrew Balasia features a budding friendship between JXST J and a tiny tortoise, who provides him with comfort through a difficult time.

When it comes to the inspiration behind the song, JXST J says “I wrote ‘Like U Used 2’ right in the middle of a bad breakup. I remember going on a walk while it was all happening and getting this thought stuck in my head: ‘you say you don’t love me like u used to, and that’s gonna take some getting used to.’ It became a mantra for me as I started to heal. It’s a melancholic thought, but ultimately it led me to a better place.”

He adds about the accompanying video, which was shot on Super 8 film in Hawaii.

“For me, this video speaks to that impulsive vacation you book for yourself after a bad breakup. You fly somewhere tropical, it’s a bit lonely but then you jump in the ocean, you make a new friend, and slowly but surely a new chapter begins.”

The single can be listened to on Spotify.