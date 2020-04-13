New York collective JUICE release new single + music video

The New York City-based band/collective, Juice, combines seven unique personalities, diverse upbringings that led into a distinctive and original soundscape.

Members met in Boston during their freshman year of college and bring richly produced sonic layers as their resonance is challenging to define out of the gate with the fusion of pop, R&B, rock, and hip-hop all coming to mind.

The group uses insightful narratives that wrestle with the notions of despondency, unrequited love, and self-acceptance.

The single, “DiCaprio (Love Me All the Time)” gathers inspiration from the late ‘90s and early 2000’s pop and hip-hop while the music video takes cues from past media of the band’s youth.

It’s catchy, and perfect to blast on a nice day while going on a quarantine drive.

The music video incorporates an ‘MTV Cribs’ vibe mixed with the realm of a Queens’ neighborhood serving as the backdrop for the fun visuals illustrating the group’s tight-knit relationship.

When it comes to the single and the music video Juice says “Writing and recording ‘DiCaprio (Love Me All the Time)’ brought us so much joy. This was kind of inevitable, given this band, that we’d arrive here at some point. It felt like we were taking a step into familiar, yet unexplored territory while drawing influence from the music of our childhoods. All seven of us were living in Queens at the time as roommates— the song and visuals feel authentic to that experience.”

Juice is comprised of roommates Ben Stevens (vocals), Christian Rose (violin, vocals), Kamau Burton (vocals, acoustic guitar), Daniel Moss (guitar), Michael Ricciardulli (guitar), Rami El-Abidin (bass), and Miles Clyatt (drums).