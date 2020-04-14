Issues release stripped down version of “Tapping Out”

Issues have shown a softer side for their fans with the stripped version of a fan favorite, “Tapping Out.”

The original was first heard on the band’s latest album, Beautiful Oblivion, and holds a combination of infectious melodies, hip-hop rhythms, metallic grooves, and nimble vocals.

This stripped-down version dives into the bands’ more creative muscles. The end results in a stunning redux that masterfully demonstrates the band’s songwriting prowess

Issues will hopefully return to the road this summer, supporting their labelmates Dance Gavin Dance on the rescheduled headlining tour, which is set to start August 4th.