Today, Billie Eilish has released another new single, “Lost Cause,” alongside an official music video, which was directed by Eilish herself.

“Lost Cause” follows the announcement of her welcomed arena tour, “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour,” which has since sold out on all dates of the first leg in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Her new album, Happier Than Ever, will be released on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Pre-orders can be found here.

fThe seven-time GRAMMY® Award winning artist and songwriter has also confirmed she will be continuing her work with sustainability partner REVERB for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, with the fan-facing Billie Eilish Action Village at each show which will focus on climate action and climate justice, hosting and supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB’s forthcoming Music Climate Revolution campaign. In addition to reducing the tour’s environmental footprint, the initiative will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases. These collective efforts will make the tour Climate Positive; eliminating significantly more emissions than the tour creates.

Artwork:

Track-listing: