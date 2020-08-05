Happy. release new song/video, “A Cure for Wellness’

Today, Substream’s favorite emo/pop-rockers Happy. have released a brand new single, “A Cure for Wellness.” The song will appear on their upcoming album, Imposter Syndrome, which is due out October 30th via Rude Records.

“A Cure for Wellness” follows Happy.’s latest single, “Sick Is the New Sane,” which Substream premiered back in June.

“This song focuses on the story of someone very close to me that I love very much struggling with addiction,” shares vocalist/guitarist, Tate Logan of “A Cure for Wellness. “It describes the anger, frustration and resentment that I felt in the beginning and was an outlet for me surrounding the lies and manipulations that occurred during the darkest moments of the addiction. However, now my loved one is clean and has been for a while. They have completely regained control of their life and I couldn’t be happier.”

Imposter Syndrome was produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms) and is a narrative of the band’s personal experiences with the effects of imposter syndrome. Happy. explains, “From the lows of depression, anxiety, and addiction, to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for ‘success.'”

The album is available for pre-order here.