Michigander — the the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer — has just announced that his new EP, titled It Will Never Be the Same, will be released on October 7th via C3 Records. It Will Never be the Same is available for pre-order here.

It Will Never Be the Same marks the fourth EP from Michigander, featuring current alternative radio single “Stay Out of It,” as well as “In My Head” with Manchester Orchestra. In addition, he is releasing a brand new single titled “The Other Way” today, which can be found below.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my fourth EP, It Will Never Be The Same,” shares Singer. “I wrote these songs about the feelings I’ve had over the last two years. Socially, politically, and economically, things are different, and on a more personal level, my life will never be what it was. I got married, I moved to a new city and state, and I turned 30. I think there are two ways to look at seasons of change like these. You can either be afraid, which usually results in hostility and frustration, or you can accept the situation for what it is and adapt and grow. Either option is very hard, but I like to think I’ve chosen the latter.”

“This song was the first song I wrote for the new EP,” Michigander comments about “The Other Way.” “I was trying to capture the notion that if I could go back, I would’ve done things differently. We recorded this song live in a room together at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, and I love that you can hear the excitement in the room on this recording.”

In support of the new EP, Michigander will embark on a 20-date fall headline tour featuring special guest Abby Holliday. The It Will Never Be The Same Tour launches October 13th ahead of the band’s performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The cross-country trek includes stops in Los Angeles (October 21), Chicago (November 2), and New York City (November 4), before wrapping November 12th in Detroit. Tickets are on sale now. Ahead of the headlining outing, Singer and his bandmates will support Wilderado on a U.S. tour and perform at Firefly Music Festival.

See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit here for all ticketing details and to purchase.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Superglue Stay Out Of It The Other Way Indianapolis In My Head (with Manchester Orchestra) Cannonball

Tour dates:

Supporting Wilderado

Thursday, August 25 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Saturday, August 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Tuesday, September 13 – Oxford, MO @ Proud Larry’s

Thursday, September 15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Saturday, September 17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

Sunday, September 18 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Tuesday, September 20 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Thursday, September 22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival ^

Friday, September 23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Saturday, September 24 – Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer

Sunday, September 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Tuesday, September 27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Wednesday, September 28 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Friday, September 30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

It Will Never Be The Same Headlining Tour

Thursday, October 13 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz

Sunday, October 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival ^

Tuesday, October 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Wednesday, October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Friday, October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Saturday, October 22 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Monday, October 24 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Tuesday, October 25 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Thursday, October 27 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

Friday, October 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Saturday, October 29 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theater

Monday, October 31 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Club David

Tuesday, November 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wednesday, November 2 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Friday, November 4 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Saturday, November 5 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

Sunday, November 6 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

Tuesday, November 8 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Thursday, November 10 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Friday, November 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Saturday, November 12 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

^ indicates festival appearance