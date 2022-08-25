Boston-based quarter Future Teens have released a brand new single, “Team Sports,” which features Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years. The single appears on their upcoming album, Self Help, which will be released on September 23rd via Triple Crown Records. Pre-orders can be found here.

“Team Sports” gracefully encapsulates the album’s message, as the heavier track concludes with “We’re all just looking for a safe place to spiral / Why not make a team sport out of survival?” It embodies the process of asking for help–from the moment one realizes they need it, to the self-doubt, fear and hesitation, to perhaps the occasional sudden change in appearance, to the value of leaning on friends and getting professional help. There’s a renewed understanding of what it means to ask for help, one that clearly displays the growth of the band both musically and as people in their own lives.

Future Teens’ vocalist and guitarist Amy Hoffman recalls the time a haircut lead several friends to check on their well-being. “The first time I bleached my hair, a surprising number of people asked if I was doing okay. I know they were just razzing me, but it struck me as such an absurd barometer for wellness, like, no! I’m not okay, but that’s not why I’m blonde now!” Hoffman admits seeking help is consistently difficult, but always worth it. “I think it’ll always be challenging to ask for help, or to be honest when my best friend gently checks in about the motivation for my latest self haircut, but I’m grateful I’m not always white knuckling it until my next therapy session anymore.”

An extra push from producer Andy D. Park (Death Cab for Cutie, Pedro the Lion, Now Now) and Dan Campbell brought the song to where it is now and ultimately became a momentous point in the recording process. “That last chorus was originally a wordless, rock out ending, but Andy felt like there was something missing,” adds Hoffman. “Dan happened to visit us as we were working through it and was kind enough to sing on that section. All of our jaws hit the floor as soon as he started, it was such a memorable part of recording the album.”

In addition, Future Teens will be embarking on a fall headlining tour of the U.S. with support coming from Camp Trash and Rat Tally. All tour dates can be found below, with ticketing information being found here.

Oct. 13 – Brooklyn, NY – MEADOWS

Oct. 14 – New Haven, CT – State House

Oct. 15 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Saint

Oct. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto Project

Oct. 19 – Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

Oct. 20 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

Oct. 21 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

Oct. 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Healer DIY

Oct. 23 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry