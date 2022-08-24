Today, Arctic Monkeys have announced that their new album, The Car, will be released on October 21st.

The Car is the band’s seventh studio album, and features ten new songs written by the band’s Alex Turner, produced by James Ford, and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris.

Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.

The deluxe LP will be available on limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the AM Official Store. An exclusive, custard colored LP will be available at independent record shops. The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally. You can pre-order the album here.

Check out the album artwork and track-listing below, followed by all of their announced tour dates so far.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am Sculptures Of Anything Goes Jet Skis On The Moat Body Paint The Car Big Ideas Hello You Mr Schwartz Perfect Sense

Tour dates:

August 2022

August 25 – Rock En Seine, Paris, France

August 27 – Reading Festival, UK

August 28 – Leeds Festival, UK

September 2022

September 1 – Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain

September 2 – Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

September 4 – Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

September 16 – Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

September 18 – Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US

November 2022

November 4 – Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5 – Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

November 8 – Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

November 10 – Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

November 12 – Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

November 13 – Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 15 – Arena 1, Lima, Peru

November 17 – Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

November 19 – Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December 2022

December 29 – Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

December 31 – Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia

January 2022

January 2 – Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

January 4 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 5 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 6 – Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

January 8 – Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

January 11 – Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

January 14 – The Domain, Sydney, Australia