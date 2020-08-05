Jake Miller releases emotional new song, “Let’s Go Home”

Singer/songwriter/producer Jake Miller is no stranger to writing love songs, and expressing the fact that he is currently in love. The “Wait For You” singer has returned today with another emotional track, “Let’s Go Home.”

“Let’s Go Home” is a love-letter that Miller wrote to his girlfriend a they move across the country to start the next chapter of their live together in Los Angeles. Originally debuted on Miller’s TikTok account, the single has finally been released for the rest of the crowd.

“I wrote this song for my girlfriend and played it for her for the first time this morning on our flight from Florida to California,” shared Jake in a heartfelt Instagram post teasing the song. “Lots of emotions and happy tears. Can’t wait to finally live with you and start this new chapter… I love you B.”

Gearing up for the release of his brand new EP this fall, Jake’s viral “Quarantunes” have taken TikTok by storm accumulating over 741K followers, 45 million views, and 7 million likes.