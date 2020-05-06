The Aces announce new album+release single

The Aces announced their second full-length record “Under My Influence,” which is due out June 12. Alongside the announcement, the band released a new single “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me,” which is out via Red Bull Records.

The band exclusively announced the album via Paper, where they also released a track off of it as a sneak peek.

The band has been teasing this album since March by releasing the single “Daydream,” which received over 1.5 million streams in its first week and Spotify New Music Friday placements in more than 18 countries

“When we set out to write ‘Under My Influence,’ we didn’t know exactly what would come out. All we knew was there was one rule. If you felt too vulnerable, if it scared you, then you had to keep going. Every time we wrote a song, that was our mentality,” says the band on their process behind the album. “We knew we wanted to come back with an album that left everybody feeling like The Aces would never make the same thing twice. These songs are truly the stories of our lives. ‘Under My Influence’ means so many things to us, but above all, it means unapologetically becoming who you are.”

“My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me” delves into the pressures of social media and the attachment one can feel to their digital devices. Showcasing the impact social media can have on mental health, the single speaks to both the togetherness and isolation that technology can bring.

“Under My Influence” can be preordered here and “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me” is available on all streaming platforms.