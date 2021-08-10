After the pandemic cancelled pretty much every live performance last year, Lollapalooza has emerged from lockdown with a vengeance. Roughly 400,000 music fans flocked to Grant Park in downtown Chicago to celebrate the festival’s 30th anniversary — and hopefully society’s return to normalcy. Formerly a multicity city tour, festival founder and Jane’s Addiction’s front man Perry Farrell made Chicago the four-day event’s home in 2005.

LP

Megan Thee Stallion
Cash Cash
Cash Cash

Saint Jhn JPEGMAFIA
Playboi Carti
Steve Aoki

Tyler, The Creator

Black Pistol Fire
EarthGang

Tchami
Kim Petras

grandson  

Nez
Elephant Heart
Cam Jacob Banks

Polo G.
JDXN
Otto
Yellow Claw

Journey

Young Thug
Brittany Howard

Lauv
Band of Horses
Mothica
Elohim
Jack Harlow
G Herbo

Modest Mouse
Arizona Zervas