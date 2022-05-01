He developed a grassroots following with his crafty bars, intriguing one-shot singles, and undeniable personality, now, emerging St. Louis recording artist Big Weezy makes a formal introduction in the drop of his debut mixtape, titled No Genre. Featuring the previously released single “Baller Alert,” the debut is a 13-track project that showcases the rising star’s wide range of lyrical abilities and what he plans to bring to hip hop’s next generation.

For debut, Big Weezy drops multifaceted verses in his background storytelling to demonstrate his versatilities that will separate him from the rest of the new school greats. The project’s highlight cuts are “Hold On,” “All,” “Mobb Deep” and “Keep It Player.” “When listening to the mixtape, it is tough to choose a favorite song,” Big Weezy says about No Genre. “You’ll want to bump your head and dance along to each one.”

Weezy’s explosive lyrics and witty nature isn’t a surprise, especially with the artist crediting the foundation of his lyrical abilities to the genre’s greats, like Eminem, Ludacris, Cassidy, and Tupac. No Genre is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as Weezy sets up for his forthcoming debut album, expected late-2022/early-2023. For daily updates, new music news and so much more from Big Weezy, follow him on social media.

Get familiar with Big Weezy today, check out the complete debut below.