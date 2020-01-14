Soccer Mommy announces ‘color theory’ + releases “circle the drain”

Soccer Mommy — the alias of 22 year old Sophie Allison — has announced that her new album, color theory, will be released on February 28th via Loma Vista Records. You can pre-order it here.
For Soccer Mommy, color theory continues to explore the three centrlal themes the have long been a part of her music: blue, representing sadness and depression; yellow, symbolizing physical and emotional illness; and gray, representing darkness, emptiness and loss. The record was written mostly on the road, and recorded in Allison’s hometown of Nashville at Alex the Great. Production came from Gabe Wax, and was mixed by LarsStalfors (The Mars Volta, HEALTH, St. Vincent).
In addition to the album announcement, Soccer Mommy has released a brand new single, “circle the drain,” which you can stream below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
bloodstream
circle the drain
royal screw up
night swimming
crawling in my skin
yellow is the color of her eyes
up the walls
lucy
stain
gray light
Tour dates:
03/16 – 03/22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*
03/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*
03/28 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club*
03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*
04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*
04/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise*
04/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral*
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix*
04/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*
04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
04/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall^
04/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic^
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave^
04/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic^
04/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room^