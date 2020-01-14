Soccer Mommy announces ‘color theory’ + releases “circle the drain”

Soccer Mommy — the alias of 22 year old Sophie Allison — has announced that her new album, color theory, will be released on February 28th via Loma Vista Records. You can pre-order it here.

For Soccer Mommy, color theory continues to explore the three centrlal themes the have long been a part of her music: blue, representing sadness and depression; yellow, symbolizing physical and emotional illness; and gray, representing darkness, emptiness and loss. The record was written mostly on the road, and recorded in Allison’s hometown of Nashville at Alex the Great. Production came from Gabe Wax, and was mixed by LarsStalfors (The Mars Volta, HEALTH, St. Vincent).

In addition to the album announcement, Soccer Mommy has released a brand new single, “circle the drain,” which you can stream below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

bloodstream circle the drain royal screw up night swimming crawling in my skin yellow is the color of her eyes up the walls lucy stain gray light

Tour dates:

03/16 – 03/22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

03/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

03/28 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club*

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

04/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise*

04/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral*

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix*

04/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

04/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall^

04/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic^

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave^

04/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic^

04/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room^

04/25 – Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee^

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

04/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore^

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda^

05/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Stage Room at UCSD^

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

05/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s^

05/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

05/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada^

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

06/04 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

06/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

06/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

06/09 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

06/11 – Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/13 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

06/15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/16 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/19 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

06/22 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

06/24 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

*w/ Tomberlin

^w/ Emily Reo