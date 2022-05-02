Emerging Virginia recording artist TBE Flame‘s popularity began to rise with the success of his career-defining single “456,” which accumulated over a million views on Worldstar. Now, with his buzz spreading like wildfire, TBE Flame feeds the streets with more new music in his latest visual, titled “Lost Soul.” It was announced that Flame’s latest release is a preview for the upcoming group album ThankUSLATER from Trap Bruddas, which consist of members TBE Flame, TBE Stash, and TBE Domo. Stream “Lost Soul” here via Trapbruddas Entertainment.

Directed by Thirtys Media and produced by Suave Beats, the video’s fast-cash boasting and bragging earned from the street life concept shows a dropped up and dripped out Flame reliving his drug-dealing past while heading into his promising chart-topping future. Throughout the visual, Flame details the pain, struggle and spoils that come with both sides of the game, simultaneously. He raps, “Im hood Rich from the trap, I already live like a rapper / I got my city on lock, I’m yo Bitches favorite Trapper / Reem playing Phil Jackson, He gone take us to the chip / I’ma retire from the trap and ima invest in my gift.”

“Lost Soul” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans eager to dive into the fast-growing new Virginia Hip-Hop landscape. Before Trapbruddas’upcoming album, stay up-to-date on everything TBE Flame and the group on social media. Get ready for Trap Bruddas now, watch “Lost Soul” below.