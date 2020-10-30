PREMIERE: San Antonio’s Love Again drops new video and single “Shame”

San Antonio’s own Love Again drops new video and single from their up coming EP What I Left Behind. The EP is due to drop on November 20th via Wiretap Records. With comparisons to bands like Taking Back Sunday, Armor For Sleep, Hot Rod Circuit, Into It Over It and more, the band was recently featured on Washed Up Emo as “Your New Favorite Band”.

“Shame is a song that I wrote after going on a bender one night and the feelings that came with that the next day. It reflects on making mistakes that ultimately hurt the people you care about, recognizing those mistakes, and owning up to them. One line in the chorus compares all of that to a monster coming to life, “It’s called Shame, I’m to blame. For everytime the monster came back to life.” This line is where the concept for the video was inspired.” – Joe Rodriquez

Pre-save now on Spotify